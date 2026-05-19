1 dead in rollover crash on I-85

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 85 Tuesday morning.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports the crash happened on I-85 northbound express near the Buford-Spring Connector just after 6 a.m. The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department arrived on the scene within minutes and found an overturned car with one person inside.

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Firefighters worked to remove the driver from the car, but the person died at the scene.

Georgia State Patrol is on the scene investigating. Shields reports that two right lanes remain shut down as of 7:40 a.m.

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