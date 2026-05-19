Minor injuries after school bus crashes into ditch in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several minor injuries have been reported after a school bus crashed into a ditch.

A DeKalb County Fire Rescue spokesman told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that the crash happened along Klondike Road near Mall Pkwy on Tuesday morning. At least five people had minor injuries, according to fire rescue.

No other details on the crash have been confirmed. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb County Schools for more information.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest streaming on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

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