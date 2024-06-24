Atlanta business owners can now apply for water crisis relief funds

ATLANTA — Small business owners who were impacted by the recent water crisis can apply for funding from the city starting Monday.

Two major water main breaks crippled homes and businesses throughout the city for nearly a week. The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously to move $7.5 million into a recovery fund to help businesses bounce back.

“We want to make sure we have the ability to support every small business, who would like some help,” said Councilman Matt Westmoreland, who sponsored the city ordinance.

For a business to get approved, they must be registered with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, have an active 2024 City of Atlanta business license and be located within the impacted boil water advisory areas.

“It’s appreciated. No one was expecting it,” Keisha Frederick, manager at Steam House Lounge, told Channel 2 Action News.

The Steam House in midtown Atlanta was one of dozens of businesses where the water crisis shut them down for days. Fredrick told Channel 2 that the restaurant will apply for some of the relief funds.

The applications will close on July 8, 2024. The city says funds that are not claimed by June 30, 2025 will revert back to the Water & Wastewater Revenue Fund.

If your business was impacted, you can apply for the funds here.

