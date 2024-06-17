Atlanta to receive nearly $1M in federal funding to address water infrastructure

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta will receive some help through federal funding to look into the city’s aging water infrastructure.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Nikema Williams announced on Monday that the city will get $993,500 through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Atlanta Watershed Department responded to multiple water main breaks across the city earlier this month. The largest two breaks occurred at Joseph E. Boone Blvd. and James P. Brawley Dr. and W. Peachtree St. and 11th St.

The breaks impacted dozens of businesses that either didn’t have water or were under a boil water advisory for days.

The funding acquired by Georgia’s U.S. Senators and District 5 Representative will go toward the city’s efforts to review its aging water infrastructure, some of which dates back 80 years, and what long-term upgrades are needed.

“While I’m proud of the important steps we’ve taken through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and more to strengthen our water infrastructure, the recent water crisis in Atlanta highlights how much more work we have left to do on that front,” Warnock said.

RELATED STORIES:

It’s not the only federal government involvement after the Atlanta water crisis. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also accessing the city’s water infrastructure.

“The Corps is working with the city to investigate the viability of doing a Planning Assistance to States study to perform a full physical and operational assessment of the entire water system with the city of Atlanta,” the Corps said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Federal lawmakers working to get funding for Atlanta water system repairs

©2024 Cox Media Group