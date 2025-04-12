DeKalb County

Man found dead after being shot near DeKalb County food mart down the street

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Man found shot to death on N. Indian Creek Drive (WSB-TV)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Police say they found a man in his late 30s with a gunshot wound who had collapsed along North Indian Creek Drive just after 2:15 a.m.

The man, whose identity has not been released, died from his injuries.

Investigators learned the man had been shot about half of a mile away, near a food mart on Memorial Drive near Rockbridge Road.

There is no word on possible suspects or motives.

