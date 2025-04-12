Man found dead after being shot near DeKalb County food mart down the street

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning.
Police say they found a man in his late 30s with a gunshot wound who had collapsed along North Indian Creek Drive just after 2:15 a.m.
The man, whose identity has not been released, died from his injuries.
Investigators learned the man had been shot about half of a mile away, near a food mart on Memorial Drive near Rockbridge Road.
There is no word on possible suspects or motives.
