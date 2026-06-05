Arrests made for ID fraud after home searched for 4 days

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — An alleged drug and identity theft ring uncovered in an upscale neighborhood.

Deputies arrested two people in the home after searching it for four days.

Deputies initially said it may be tied to a body found a short distance away, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Warrants said the homeowner, Brittany Baker and a companion, Mario Barber, were taken into custody and charged with a long list of offenses the day the search began.

They both face felony financial ID fraud, manufacturing false ID documents and forgery.

Arrest warrants say the pair had several stolen driver’s licenses and manufactured IDs, license plates and license registrations.

The warrants say they possessed printers and stencils and invisible ink to create state issued IDs from Georgia to Virginia.

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