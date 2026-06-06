Police surround midtown MARTA station after ‘emergency’ on train

ATLANTA — Officers with Atlanta police and MARTA police are currently investigating an incident at the midtown MARTA station.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco is at the station where police have it surrounded.

Get the latest updates on WSBTV.com and on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

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Just after 7:30 p.m., MARTA officials said that because of an “emergency” on a southbound train, no trains are running at the station.

Due to an emergency on a SB train at Midtown, all trains temporarily boarding on NB platform at Midtown and North Avenue. We apologize for any inconvenience. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) June 5, 2026

Details on the emergency have not been released.

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