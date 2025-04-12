Shooting suspect arrested after being hit by car outside Magic City

ATLANTA — A suspect is in custody after an early morning gas station shooting, Atlanta police have confirmed.
Officers were called to a gas station off Northside Drive where one person had been shot around 4:30 a.m. There is no word on that person’s condition.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the gas station during Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM as police’s investigation appeared to center around a black SUV without a license plate.
Investigators later confirmed that the suspect was spotted near the Magic City nightclub on Forsyth St. after being struck by a vehicle.
At that scene, Mims found police investigating a white car in the nightclub’s parking lot.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Delta passengers on 2 flights get to Atlanta 15 hours late after spending night stuck on tarmac
- Victims, suspect identified in Walmart employee shootings that left 2 dead, 1 injured
- 14-year-old boy shot, killed while standing outside his GA home
Police say the suspect, whose name has not been released, is being treated by EMS.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group