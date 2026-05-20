Convicted murderer suspected of more killings; search continues where bodies found

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police believe a man convicted of killing two women in Henry County may have committed even more murders.

Only Channel 2 Action News was there as a team of investigators and dogs looked for fresh clues.

In the woods behind a shopping center in Stockbridge, “Indy” sniffs for clues. It is the same area where investigators found the bodies of two missing women in 2021.

“As I’m searching these areas, I am in essence walking in the shoes of the killer,” said Dr. Tracy “Trace” Sargent, forensic criminologist.

Police had been working to find missing 23-year-old Mirsha Victor. Dennis Lane was the last person to call her phone, which led police right to his front door.

In 2022, Lane pleaded guilty to murdering Victor then having sex with her dead body before disposing of it.

He also admitted to killing 19-year-old Contesshia McCoy.

“I’ve always just had a feeling that there’s more victims out there,” said Nick Roberts, retired sergeant with Henry County Police.

Roberts worked the case, and it continues to haunt him. He wants the FBI to investigate.

“When we found additional ID in his closet, in his bedroom, and other photographs, we figured there’s probably other girls out there,” Roberts said.

He says Lane also posted about his crimes on social media.

“He has an Instagram account that has photos that were kind of inappropriate,” Roberts said.

“In this case, we’re going to theorize that if he obviously used this area as a dumping ground, are there more than two victims in this area?” Sargent said.

Sargent has worked on missing person and body recovery cases.

She joined us at the crime scene where the bodies of Lane’s victims were found burned and buried to look for answers.

“Typically, these killers, like we know, groom these victims. They’re very trustworthy. He gains their trust,” Sargent said.

Sheryl “Mac” McCollum is a metro area crime scene investigator who has been helping Roberts in his search for answers.

She says it’s common for serial killers to keep mementos from their victims.

“Whether it’s a necklace or a driver’s license or underwear, and in this case, we know we have underwear. He kept it on the bedpost. We know we had a drivers license,” McCollum said.

“He had a list of victims’ names, like sheets of names,” she said.

Investigators say some of those names could be those of missing women from Macon, where he dumped one victim’s car, and Chicago, where Lane used to live.

“I believe absolutely there’s more victims,” McCollum said.

While no new clues were found while out with investigators, their search will continue to hopefully bring closure to families of more missing women.

“They don’t have answers. They need answers,” McCollum said.

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