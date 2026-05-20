LIVE UPDATES: Results for Georgia’s primary elections rolling in

ATLANTA — Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Georgia.

While most polls across the state closed at 7 p.m., some that experienced issues are remaining open. The last of those will close at 11:02 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News is following all the latest results and updates.

[LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Georgia primary election 2026]

LIVE UPDATES

8:22 p.m.

The Associated Press has called the Republican primary for Georgia’s 14th Congressional district for incumbent Rep. Clay Fuller.

Fuller was sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year after winning a special election to fulfill the remainder of former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s term. This election would see Fuller serve a full term of his own.

8:21 p.m.

The Associated Press has called the Democratic primary for Georgia’s 11th Congressional district for Chris Harden.

8:20 p.m.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. He ran unopposed and will face the winner of contested Republican primary in the November general election.

8:15 p.m.

The Associated Press has called the primaries for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional district for incumbent Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop and Republican Matt Day.

8:03 p.m.

The Associated Press has called the Democratic primary for Georgia’s 5th Congressional district for incumbent Rep. Nikema Williams.

7:46 p.m.

The Associated Press has called the Republican primary for Georgia’s 12th Congressional district for incumbent Rep. Rick Allen.

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