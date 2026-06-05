Georgia Piggly Wiggly fined nearly $200,000 after worker loses fingers in meat grinder

ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Labor has cited a Bowden Piggly Wiggly supermarket for safety violations after a meat department worker suffered the amputation of four fingers.

The incident, involving a commercial grinder, happened on Jan. 29.

OSHA found that the worker was tasked with cleaning the commercial grinder when a co-worker stepped on the machine’s foot-control pedal.

As the grinder started, the employee’s hand was pulled in, cutting off his fingers.

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OSHA issued a willful violation for bypassing the machine’s safety guards and exposing workers to hazards like moving parts and flying debris.

Additionally, the employer received a serious violation for failing to establish a program for the control of hazardous energy and another-than-serious violation for not reporting the amputation to OSHA within 24 hours of the incident.

OSHA fined the store $196,251. RBG Foods Inc., which owns the grocery store, has 15 business days to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings.

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