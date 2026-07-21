‘Operation Red Card:’ Over 150 human trafficking, child exploitation arrests made in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — More than 150 people have been arrested in connection to human trafficking and child exploitation charges within the past month.

Federal officials held a briefing on Tuesday breaking down “Operation: Red Card” that took place during the FIFA World Cup activities in the metro Atlanta in June and July.

The latest numbers and what law enforcement say they did to protect the public during the games, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

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Federal officials said 24 victims of sex trafficking were rescued, all in the metro Atlanta area.

At a briefing on enforcement operations during the matches, federal officials said the results were thanks to a massive team effort, with thousands of personnel stepping up from multiple agencies at all levels.

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