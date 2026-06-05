Man jumps from car, bolts from Atlanta police on I-75

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man jumped from a car along I-75 on Thursday after a traffic stop and ran from officers.

Atlanta police told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter that what started as a traffic stop quickly escalated into something much more in seconds.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer was driving on I-75 near Moores Mill Road on Thursday evening and caught video of the arrest.

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Traffic came to a standstill as officers detained the man.

Investigators said the driver jumped out of the vehicle after being pulled over.

At some point, officers deployed a Taser, but officials said it was not effective. They say the man then ran into the woods before making their way back onto the interstate.

Police chased him and eventually were able to detain him.

Authorities told Kleinpeter that the man did have some outstanding warrants.

We are working to learn more about why the man ran and the warrants he has out against him for LIVE updates starting on Channel 2 Action News at 3 p.m.

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