102 pounds of marijuana found hidden in cardboard boxes during Georgia traffic stop

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — A speeding stop in southwest Georgia led to the seizure of more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana and the arrest of an Atlanta woman, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Authorities said on May 27, a Lee County deputy stopped a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 19 South in Lee County.

During the traffic stop, the driver, identified as Sobiya Samreen Ali, 35, of Atlanta, allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested on a DUI charge.

While conducting an inventory of the vehicle before it was towed, deputies discovered multiple sealed cardboard boxes throughout the vehicle. Deputies said the boxes contained numerous vacuum-sealed packages of a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for marijuana.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies seized 102 pounds of suspected marijuana, along with cash, a cellphone and the vehicle involved.

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Officials said the marijuana was packaged in 102 individually vacuum-sealed bags weighing about one pound each. Samples have been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory for testing and confirmation.

Ali was charged with trafficking marijuana and driving under the influence of alcohol. Authorities said additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

Jail records show Ali was released from the Lee County Jail on May 29 after posting a $202,500 bond.

Sheriff Reggie Rachals said this case shows how routine traffic enforcement can uncover larger criminal investigations.

“Traffic enforcement is about far more than speeding citations and traffic violations,” said Rachals. “Every day, deputies encounter individuals transporting illegal narcotics, carrying illegal weapons, driving impaired, or committing other crimes. This seizure demonstrates how proactive enforcement efforts on our roadways can uncover significant criminal activity and prevent illegal drugs from reaching our communities.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active as authorities work to determine where the drugs were headed and whether others were involved.

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