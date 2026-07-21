Crash involving Conyers police car shuts down I-20 lanes in DeKalb County

Multiple lanes of Interstate 20 have been shut down for a police investigation in DeKalb County.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach is on the scene off Panola Road where he spotted several police cars and officers that appear to be investigating a crash. Gehlbach says one of the cars damaged belongs to a Conyers police officer.

At least three lanes are shut down on the westbound side heading into town. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb County police for more information.

Get all the latest developments and Triple Team Traffic alternate routes, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:30 a.m.

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