Man accused of pointing gun at Trump supporters during metro Atlanta road rage incident

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man is in jail without bond after aiming a gun at a driver and passenger in traffic with him during a road rage incident.

Court records say that John Michael Wier was driving on Canton Road in Marietta when he got into a conflict with another driver at a traffic light.

We’re hearing from the victims and what they say started the incident off, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5.

The arrest warrant for Wier says he pulled up next to the them at a red light afterward, gun in hand.

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When the light changes, Wier is accused of pulling out ahead of them and continuing to point his gun at the victims through the driver’s side window. The other driver and their passenger called 911 who arrived soon after when the cars were on Lakewood Drive.

After stopping Wier and pulling him over, court records say police found him with a bag of marijuana and a sawed off shotgun in addition to a handgun, an illegal weapon under federal law.

Wier faces charges of reckless conduct, possessing less than an ounce of marijuana, unlawful possession of a sawed off weapon and aggravated assault with a weapon.

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