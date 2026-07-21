95 drone pilots ignored no-fly zone during Atlanta World Cup, FBI says

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it seized nearly 100 illegal drones flying through restricted airspace during Atlanta’s World Cup matches.

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Tuesday, the FBI Atlanta field office showed off some of the drones it seized during its operation.

Video from an FBI drone shows the moment agents got one of the 95 drones they say they confiscated during the World Cup in Atlanta.

Flying a drone at that time was illegal, but that didn’t stop people from doing it anyway.

“We see 95 drones, and so what we had behind us is just a smaller sampling of what we have in evidence,” said Special Agent Marlo Graham with the FBI Atlanta Office.

Special Agent Graham says they were able to track the illegal drones back to their pilots...as they did here in this video.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot speaks with agents about how those drone pilots could be facing federal charges, NEXT on Channel 2 Action News beginning at 6 p.m.

She says this operation could serve as a model for future ones, especially with the Super Bowl coming to Atlanta soon.

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