Brother of former Falcons player accused of killing their mother has bond hearing

ATLANTA — A former Atlanta Falcons player’s brother who faces murder charges in their mother’s death has a bond hearing on Tuesday.

Ciarre Campbell is scheduled to appear in court around 9:30 a.m.

He is the brother of current Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, who played for the Falcons in 2023. Ciarre Campbell is accused of killing their mother, Nateal Campbell, at her Buckhead townhome.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones will bring you the latest from the courthouse, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon and starting at 4:00 p.m.

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Police received a call on June 30 for a welfare check from a concerned family member and went to check on the 71-year-old when they found her body. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office says Nateal Campbell died from blunt and sharp force injuries to her head and neck.

Investigators later arrested her son and files murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife charges.

Ciarre Campbell’s attorney said in a previous statement that his client is innocent until proven guilty.

“We look forward to his day in court. I’m honored to defend him and, most importantly, the Campbell family, I’m asking on their behalf that the public respect their privacy at this time,” Defense attorney Jay Abt said.

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