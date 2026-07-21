Bodycam: Gwinnett officer stops alleged wrong-way DUI driver on I-85 with PIT maneuver

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Newly released body camera video shows the moment a Gwinnett County police sergeant stopped an alleged drunk driver who was traveling the wrong way on Interstate 85 on the Fourth of July.

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According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers received multiple 911 calls reporting a vehicle driving north in the southbound lanes of I-85, beginning near Sugarloaf Parkway.

Police said Sgt. T. Stevers located the vehicle just before the Gwinnett County line and activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the driver. Instead, investigators say the driver struck the passenger side of the patrol vehicle while driving around it.

With the driver continuing the wrong way on the interstate and posing an immediate danger to other drivers, Sgt. Stevers turned around, caught up to the vehicle and performed a PIT maneuver to stop it, police said.

Authorities said the driver continued trying to drive away after the first maneuver, forcing the sergeant to make contact with the vehicle a second time before it was disabled.

Police identified the driver as 27-year-old Mahrukh Zubair. Investigators said she consented to a state-administered breath test that showed her blood alcohol concentration was nearly twice the legal limit.

Zubair was arrested and charged with felony interference with government property, DUI, reckless driving, hit-and-run, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to maintain lane and failure to signal a lane change.

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