Businesses reopen after water crisis in Midtown Atlanta, some surprised to be back at work so soon

ATLANTA — After being closed for nearly a week due to water main breaks across Atlanta, businesses near the break at West Peachtree Street and 11th Street said they were back to work.

Some managers at businesses in the area told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco they hadn’t expected to be open Thursday.

Speaking with Channel 2 Action News, Sam Weyman, at the Steamhouse, said he was surprised by the change and lucky that customers were in.

The Steamhouse closed nearly a week ago as water started gushing from the ground at West Peachtree Street and 11th.

“We didn’t think we’d be open today,” Weyman said Thursday. “We took a chance and opened and I can’t belive we got a good crowd here, and I’m very happy.”

At each business Channel 2 Action News spoke to on Thursday, workers described losing money because people couldn’t get in while businesses were closed.

Even workers where businesses were open said they lost out during the crisis.

“It’s affected people and everybody is talking about it. Everybody who lives and works in this area is really upset about it,” Rita Kouris, who works at Drybar, said.

As crews poured in the finishing touches of concrete, and water no longer flooding the streets, customers returned to Midtown, bringing back a sense of normalcy.

“I feel great that we got a crowd, we got some people back,” Weyman said.

With crowds coming back to businesses, workers and customers can see work is still being done, but the water line that caused so many problems is now neatly covered with concrete. Just one barrier remains while the concrete dries.

Once the concrete is finished drying and the barricade goes down, lanes will reopen and traffic flow will remain normal.

Panel assembled to plan repairing Atlanta's aging water system

