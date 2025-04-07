Low severe weather risk for eastern counties, periods of heavy rain Monday

After a day of strong to severe storms on Sunday, a low level severe weather risk continues for the next few hours over east Georgia.
While overall low risk, a brief spin-up tornado remains possible in east Georgia.
For the rest of north Georgia, periods of rain – occasionally moderate to heavy – will continue this morning before they taper off late today.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the wet, stormy weather, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Here’s what to know for Monday.
- Flood watch continues through this evening
- An additional 1-2″ of rain is possible today, especially along and south/east of I-85
- Clearing sky overnight and cool tomorrow with highs in the low 60s
- Widespread lows in the 30s Wednesday morning; areas of frost possible
