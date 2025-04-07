Low severe weather risk for eastern counties, periods of heavy rain Monday

After a day of strong to severe storms on Sunday, a low level severe weather risk continues for the next few hours over east Georgia.

While overall low risk, a brief spin-up tornado remains possible in east Georgia.

For the rest of north Georgia, periods of rain – occasionally moderate to heavy – will continue this morning before they taper off late today.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the wet, stormy weather, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Here’s what to know for Monday.

Flood watch continues through this evening

An additional 1-2″ of rain is possible today, especially along and south/east of I-85

Clearing sky overnight and cool tomorrow with highs in the low 60s

Widespread lows in the 30s Wednesday morning; areas of frost possible

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]





[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]





[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]





©2025 Cox Media Group