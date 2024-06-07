Did you feel that? Confirmed earthquake in Buford shakes up residents late Thursday night

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News received tips from viewers about an earthquake that shook up a couple of Buford residents late Thursday night.

A viewer sent a video to Channel 2 Action News, and in the video, you can hear a loud explosion sound.

According to the USGS, there was a confirmed 2.3-5 km earthquake in Buford.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said a was there was a 2.3 km earthquake at 11:15 p.m. near Buford. It was a very shallow earthquake with a depth of three miles.

He says this is an unusual one, and it’s been a while since people have reported actually feeling an earthquake.

Reports of feeling it are mainly limited to the south side of Lake Lanier.

There have not been any reports of injuries or damages following the earthquake.

