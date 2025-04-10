Pregnant woman, 19, killed in apparent murder-suicide in Austell, police say

A woman and her unborn child were killed in a murder-suicide at a home, police said Thursday.

The family of a 19-year-old Faith Lewis, who was shot and killed in Austell, told Channel 2 Action News Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell she was four months pregnant.

Her body was found inside a home on Red Cloud Court on Wednesday evening.

Police found 24-year-old Tyler Staton sitting on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head and a pistol in between his legs. Staton died at a nearby hospital.

Lewis’ family told Newell they are angry over the cowardly decision Staton made to take his own life after killing their niece.

They said Lewis graduated from the Cobb County School District in 2024 and just turned 19 in March.

Crime scene tape was still on the property Thursday morning. Lewis’ family said she was dating Staton for about a year.

