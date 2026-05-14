‘I’m angry’: Civil rights leaders upset Gov. Kemp called for map redistricting

ATLANTA — Georgia is the next state to take on redistricting, and civil rights leaders are reacting.

“I’m angry. I’m very angry,” said Rev. Dr. Gerald Durley. “I’m angry, but guess what? I’m angry enough to do something about it.”

He fought for the Voting Rights Act of 1965. It allowed states to consider race when drawing political maps that determine which candidates on a voter’s ballot.

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The idea was to ensure minority representation in Congress on issues like economy, infrastructure, education and healthcare.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that said states can no longer use race as a predominant factor in voter maps.

“They’re saying it’s equal now. You look around. It’s not equal,” said Durley.

Georgia Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon said he was delighted to hear Gov. Brian Kemp call a special session to redistrict Wednesday.

“This is a good day for people who want a colorblind America. It’s a good day for people that don’t want our maps based on racial quotas, and it’s a great day for people who want fair representation of communities of interest,” said McKoon.

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The Governor ordered lawmakers to redraw the Congressional map in June. However, he said the new map will not go into effect until 2028.

“It’s prudent to go ahead and get a map passed so that there’s plenty of time for litigation to play out before the 2028 elections,” said McKoon.

Durley said pay attention to what happens next.

“Vote. Vote like your life depends on it because it does,” said Durley. “People, this is beyond black and white now. Can you imagine? Next, who is it? Women?”

The special session in June will make the third time Georgia has redrawn the Congressional map in 20 years. Because of lawsuits, Geogia has used the current map for one election in 2024 and for the primary happening now.

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