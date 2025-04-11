Dad charged with murder after 12-year-old girl’s body found nearly 2 years after vanishing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nearly two years after 12-year-old Lori Paige disappeared, her body has been found, and her father has been charged with murder.

Paige was last seen in Tallahassee, Florida in June 2023. Last year, the FBI told Channel 2 Action News that she could be somewhere in south Georgia.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tallahassee police say investigators found human remains over the weekend in a brush-covered area of Thomas County, Georgia, known locally as a plantation. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was able to identify those remains as Paige’s.

Her father, 36-year-old Andrew Wiley, has been arrested and charged with murder.

When he reported her missing, Wiley claimed that Paige left home with her backpack while he was at work overnight.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators say his story eventually became inconsistent, and they found internet searches on his phone about remote areas of Georgia and Alabama with bodies of water.

“This case has deeply impacted our community for nearly two years,” Chief Lawrence Revell said. “Lori deserved a safe home and a full life. While today’s arrest will never bring her back, it does bring us one step closer to justice.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group