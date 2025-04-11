‘A beautiful soul’: Family mourns loss of pregnant woman, 19, killed in shooting

Family members are outraged and heartbroken over the loss of a 19-year-old woman who was four months pregnant.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Faith Lewis was killed in a murder-suicide Wednesday at a home in Austell, police said.

Her aunt told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that her niece had such a beautiful soul and kind spirit.

The entire family is devastated by the loss of her and her unborn child.

“She was so beautiful, she was so kind, she was so sweet, soft hearted,” said Ashley Bridges, her aunt.

Bridges can’t believe she’ll never see her niece again. The family said Faith looked forward to being a mom.

“For him to kill her knowing she was pregnant and then turn the gun on himself, I think that was cowardly of him,” Bridges said.

Police found 24-year-old Tyler Staton sitting on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head and a pistol beside him. He died at a nearby hospital.

Lewis’ family said she graduated from the Cobb County School District in 2024 and just turned 19 in March. She had been dating Staton for about a year.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group