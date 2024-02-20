HAVE YOU SEEN HER? 12-year-old last seen in Florida may be traveling through Georgia

ATLANTA — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a 12-year-old girl who vanished in Florida.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Tallahassee Police Department and the FBI, have joined forces to find 12-year-old Lori Paige.

Paige was last seen on June 3, 2023, in the 1200 block of Continental Court in Tallahassee, Fla.

The FBI believes Paige has ties to or may visit Tallahassee, Fla., Tampa, Fla., Thomasville, Ga., and Nashville, Tenn.

Paige is described as being five feet tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to her recovery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI’s Jacksonville Field Office at 904-248-7000 or the Tallahassee Police Department at 850-891-4200. Tipsters can also contact your FBI office or submit a tip online.

