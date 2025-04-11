Convicted murderer mistakenly released from Clayton jail back in custody

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A convicted killer who has been on the loose for weeks is now back in custody.

The U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Kathan Guzman was arrested in the last hour in Ocoee, Florida. He was booked into the Orange County Jail and will be extradited to Georgia.

Guzman was mistakenly released from the Clayton County Jail about two weeks ago before he could be moved to prison.

He was convicted in October of killing his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Delila Grayson, and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said staff looked at a court document for another charge that showed a motion to nolle prosse, or not prosecute. Had they looked further, they would have seen the jury convicted Guzman on felony murder and aggravated assault.

On Thursday, the mother of the victim said her family has been sleeping in shifts since learning Guzman was on the loose. Christina Grayson lives in Kissimmee, Florida, and was concerned Guzman was back because he also used to live there.

“It’s just like, I don’t know what to do,” she said Thursday. “I feel like I’m a sitting duck.”

Allen explained that they did not alert the public initially because they did not want the convicted killer to know they were looking for him.

When Channel 2′s Tom Jones asked the sheriff how Guzman could think he wasn’t wanted by police, Allen said they learned Guzman told someone that “God is good” and believed his release was the result of a higher power.

