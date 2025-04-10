DA responds to convicted murderer wrongly released in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County district attorney on Thursday said they learned two days ago that a convicted killer her office prosecuted was mistakenly released from jail.

District Attorney Tasha Mosley said the victim assistance unit of her office was notified by the Georgia Office of Victim Services on Tuesday that they were unable to locate Kathan Guzman in the Georgia penal system.

“Once the erroneous release was confirmed by the Sheriff’s Office, we contacted the victim’s mother and have remained in communication with her,” Mosley said in a statement.

Sources told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that he was released around two weeks ago, before he could be transferred to prison.

Mosley said the management and transport of inmates is outside the scope of the District Attorney’s Office, but she was advised that every available resource is searching for Guzman.

“It is my sincere hope that Guzman is quickly re-apprehended and serves every day of his life sentence,” she said.

Guzman was convicted in October of killing his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Delila Grayson, and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Christina Grayson told Channel 2 that her daughter was trying to break up with him. She is concerned Guzman could be headed back where she lives in Florida.

“I can’t walk around without my concealed weapon,” she said. “I mean, I have to make sure I have that and my phone.”

The sheriff said officers are doing everything they can to get Guzman back in custody. He explained that they did not alert the public because they did not want the convicted killer to know they were looking for him.

When Jones asked the sheriff how Guzman could think he wasn’t wanted by police, Allen said they learned Guzman told someone that “God is good” and believed his release was the result of a higher power.

