Metro Atlanta police warn about viral challenge going from fun to criminal

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A local religious building is the site of a criminal investigation due to a social media trend.

On April 29, the Sandy Springs Police Department said multiple people trespassed at the Church of Scientology to record themselves doing a viral social media trend called “Scientology Speedrunning.”

Channel 2 Action News is digging into the nationwide trend, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4.

Police said the trend involves people illegally getting onto church property and recording themselves running through the building to see how far they can get before security confronts them or kicks them out.

On April 29, Sandy Springs police said 20-year-old Jackson Sensing and several other men got on the property to do the challenge.

The department arrested him on Wednesday, charging him with disorderly conduct.

“While some social media challenges may appear harmless online, unlawfully entering private property can lead to criminal charges and create unnecessary safety concerns for everyone involved,” police said.

Officers are still working to identify the other men who participated in the challenge with Sensing.

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