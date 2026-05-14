Woman goes to judge to have massage parlor employee charged with sexual battery

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An employee at a metro Atlanta massage parlor is accused of sexual battery.

The victim’s attorney told Channel 2 Action News that what allegedly happened to her was an unthinkable violation that no one should ever have to experience. The defendant’s attorney says the claims are baseless and appear to be financially motivated.

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Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell obtained the warrant for sexual battery for Wenqiang Ye, who works at Massage Hut on Dallas Highway.

The alleged incident happened in November inside the business. According to the warrant, the victim was there with a friend for a massage. She says the two were placed in the same room.

She says Wenqiang Ye gave her a massage, even though she asked for a masseuse. During the session, the woman says Ye groped her, pressed himself against her and did other inappropriate things.

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Cobb County police told Newell that the victim filed a police report, but said based on their evidence, detectives couldn’t find probable cause to make an arrest.

So the victim went straight to the judge with her case. The judge recently decided there was enough evidence to charge Ye with sexual battery.

Newell went to Massage Hut to get Ye’s side of the story. The owner said he would call back, but didn’t. Newell later received a statement from Ye’s attorney, Kyle A. Denslow.

“The allegations lodged against Mr. Ye are baseless,” Denslow said. “These allegations appear to be financially motivated, and we look forward to the opportunity to defend our client in court.”

Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Shelly Huff says the victim is committed to seeking justice.

“The alleged sexual assault committed against our client at the Massage Hut is an unthinkable violation that no one should ever have to experience. We are firmly committed to seeking justice and ensuring that every party responsible for this heinous act is held fully accountable,” their statement said.

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