Man accused of stalking family while wielding machete in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he repeatedly stalked and intimidated family members.

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According to an arrest warrant, Tormio Maurice Barnes is charged with misdemeanor stalking, criminal trespass, loitering and prowling, and first-degree burglary.

Investigators say the incidents happened between 3 a.m. and 3:23 a.m. on May 3 at a home on Squire Drive in Marietta.

The warrant alleges Barnes repeatedly targeted the victims at both their home and workplaces “for the purpose of harassing and intimidating” them.

According to the affidavit, Barnes allegedly showed up at the family’s home multiple times, attempted to intimidate them and tried to open the door to the home after being told to leave.

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Investigators say the family had previously evicted Barnes from the home because he was allegedly stealing belongings and displaying other unwanted behavior. The warrant states the victims expressed “extreme nervousness and fear” over the accused’s actions.

Police also allege Barnes trespassed on the property several times and either refused to leave or later returned after being ordered off the property.

According to the warrant, officers reviewed video footage that allegedly showed Barnes “walking and crawling around the home” while wielding a machete and attempting to manipulate several door handles in an effort to enter the residence.

Investigators say Barnes ran through a tree line behind the home before officers arrived on scene.

Barnes remains in the Cobb County Jail without bond.

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