Ex-Georgia prison warden accused of burying shanks, cell phones in backyard

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — A former Georgia prison warden is facing racketeering and corruption charges after investigators say he helped run a contraband smuggling operation connected to a prison gang and an inmate accused in a deadly 2021 shooting investigation.

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Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that former Smith State Prison Warden Brian Adams, 52, of Waycross, was indicted in Tattnall County on charges tied to an alleged smuggling operation involving inmate Nathan Weekes and a prison gang known as YSL Squad.

“Those who work in our prisons are expected to protect Georgians from the most dangerous criminals, not become one themselves,” Carr said in a statement. “Using a state position to profit off gang activity and contraband, if proven, is completely inexcusable and will lead to prosecution by our office. Public corruption at any level will not be tolerated.”

According to investigators, the case began in May 2022 when Carr requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigate allegations of corruption at Smith State Prison.

The investigation stemmed from evidence uncovered during a separate probe into the January 2021 shooting death of 88-year-old Bobby Kicklighter at his home in Glennville. Authorities said Weekes, who was already incarcerated at Smith State Prison at the time, and several others were later indicted in connection to that investigation.

Investigators now allege Adams helped facilitate the prison smuggling operation while serving as warden.

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According to the indictment, Adams is accused of accepting money to move Weekes out of solitary confinement and allowing contraband into the prison. Prosecutors also allege that Adams conducted financial transactions involving bribery proceeds.

Authorities further claim Adams attempted to hide evidence by burying prison shanks and contraband cell phones in his backyard to obstruct an investigation into his alleged activity and the YSL Squad gang.

Investigators also allege Adams made false statements to law enforcement during the investigation.

“As warden of a state prison, Adams was entrusted with the solemn responsibility of holding criminals accountable and protecting the public trust. Instead, he exploited his position for personal gain,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “We remain unwavering in our commitment to work alongside the Georgia Attorney General’s Office to dismantle criminal networks and hold corrupt officials fully accountable.”

A Tattnall County grand jury returned the indictment against Adams on Thursday.

Adams is charged with:

One count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

One count of False Statements

Two counts of Tampering with Evidence

Two counts of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer

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Adams was fired in February 2023.

Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne in 2023 that he had been tracking the GBI investigation into Smith State Prison, which began well before he became commissioner.

“As long as I’m sitting in this seat as commissioner of GDC, I’ll have zero tolerance for corruption,” Oliver said.

“Whether you’re a CO1, a contract employee, unit manager, warden, it doesn’t matter. I’m not gonna tolerate it,” Oliver said.

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