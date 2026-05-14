82-year-old Georgia man charged with child molestation after months-long investigation

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of an 82-year-old man who was accused of child molestation.

According to deputies, Homer Jones went to the sheriff’s office for an interview on Monday morning about an alleged molestation in 2021.

Deputies said their investigation determined the victim, who was 16 at the time, was touched inappropriately by Jones while at home in North Hall County.

The sheriff’s office started investigating in March after the victim told a school resource officer and a school nurse.

Jones was charged with child molestation and is in the Hall County Jail, held without bond.

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