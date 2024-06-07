Atlanta Eagle owner, Atlanta mayor speak out after massive fire destroys building

ATLANTA — A massive fire was seen coming from the roof of the old Atlanta Eagle on Thursday evening.

The old Atlanta Eagle in midtown on Ponce De Leon Avenue is a historic LGBTQ bar. It has since moved to Ansley Mall but the building is designated a historic landmark.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Now, investigators are trying to figure out what caused the fire.

A video sent to Channel 2 Action News from a viewer shows the flames coming from the Atlanta Eagle and Kodak Buildings.

Crews battle blazing fire at historic building, across from where iconic Krispy Kreme burned down

Channel 2 Action News was on the scene on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. where we spoke with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and spoke exclusively with the Atlanta Eagle’s owner, Richard Ramey.

The mayor doesn’t think there was any malicious intent behind the fire.

“This doesn’t look like it’s vandalism or arson or anything or malice intent,” said Mayor Dickens.

The owner, Ramey, said it’s a sad loss.

“It’s a sad loss for our community but the eagle family is safe at our new community...I just hate to see our history go up like this,” said Ramey.

Atlanta Eagle has a history in the City of Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News covered the movements and events extensively over the years.

In the late 1960s, police raided a movie theater at Ansley Mall for showing “The Lonesome Cowboys.” At the time, it was described as a homoerotic underground comedy.

RELATED STORIES:

Atlanta’s queer community had to not only fight for a physical presence but a presence to be a part of the conversation. That was the reality for a time when conservative and progressive values clashed.

Back in 2022, Channel 2′s Jorge Estevez spoke with the woman who was there that night in 1969. She says that event became the tipping point of a movement that changed everything. Shortly, after the film started, Atlanta police stormed the theater.

In 2009, Atlanta Eagle was raided after an anonymous tip alleging illegal drug use, among other things. The City of Atlanta paid out over $1 million in settlements to the victims.

The original Atlanta Eagle closed its home along Ponce de Leon Avenue in November 2020, after more than 30 years. The owner said this was due to tough times during the pandemic.

In 2021, former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that the bar would become the first recognized and protected LGBTQ landmark in the deep South.

And in 2022, Ramey announced that Atlanta Eagle would reopen and take over Midtown Moon.

On Thursday, Mayor Dickens told Channel 2 Action News that after the investigation ends, he wants to see someone move into the now-abandoned building and revitalize the historic area.

So far, no injuries have been reported in the fire.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

Atlanta Eagle to reopen in October after taking over Midtown Moon A facelift is now underway at the bar near Ansley Mall in Atlanta.

©2024 Cox Media Group