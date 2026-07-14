Property taxes going up in Mableton to pay for public safety

MABLETON, Ga. — Taxes will increase in less than five months for Mableton property owners.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was there as the Mableton City Council voted six to one to set the tax rate at 4.5 mills Monday night.

Mayor Michael Owens said the money will be used to build a public safety division that includes police, code enforcement, emergency management and municipal court coordination.

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“This is an important step forward for Mableton and a direct investment in the security and well-being of our community,” said Mayor Michael Owens. “By establishing a dedicated funding source for our Public Safety Division, we are ensuring complete transparency. Every dollar generated through this district will go exactly where it is supposed to go: keeping Mableton safe.”

Councilmember Debora Herndon voted against the plan.

“We are taking a shot in the dark at this,” said Herndon. “We do have a feasibility study that is going to come.”

She said that will not be ready until September.

People who live in the city had a chance to voice concerns or support before the vote.

“Pump the breaks, take a step back and plan properly,” Corey Jiggetts told the council.

A millage rate of 4.5 would mean the owner of a home worth $350,000 will owe $630 a year, and that will be due this year on December 1.

“I’m not broke, and I ain’t hungry, but I’m close enough to care, and there’s people on fixed incomes, of which I am one, who that is a lot of money,” Jim Terrell told council.

A supporter told the crowd to channel their concerns toward Cobb County.

Mableton pays Cobb County for police services right now. New contract negotiations stalled last month. That’s when the Mayor said it would be cheaper to open a Mableton Public Safety Division.

The city now has until next June to do that or enter into another contract with the county.

“We grabbed the bull by the horns,” said Councilmember T.J. Ferguson.

Critics said council is rushing the project.

“This is extremely complex on an expedited timeline that is self-imposed,” said Jiggetts.

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Some expressed concerns with paying Cobb County and Mableton for police services at this time. The mayor said a judge would have to rule on any reimbursements if double taxation is established.

For now, property owners will get a bill in the mail for this tax increase in October.

To avoid penalties and interest, city staff said it must be paid fully on Dec. 1.

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