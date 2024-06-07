Atlanta Mayor announces new LGBTQ+ advisory board members to kick off National Pride Month

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the new members of an advisory board focused on the city’s LGBTQ+ community as part of the start of Pride Month in Atlanta.

In a statement from the mayor’s office, the advisory board was announced along with the release of the latest LGBTQ+ Biennial Report.

“As we begin National Pride Month, we reflect on the past two years of Moving Atlanta Forward in equity, inclusion and justice on behalf of our LGBTQ+ community,” Dickens said. “Atlanta serves as a gleaming model of how a municipality can advance equity for its LGBTQ+ residents, visitors and employees through best-in-class practices, humility training, employee resources and overall inclusion and representation.”

The mayor’s office said the report’s release marked a milestone for Atlanta in its efforts to ensure that the city’s LGBTQ+ community is visible “throughout the fabric of the city of Atlanta.”

In May, Dickens appointed the city’s first openly LGBTQ+ judge to the bench, placing Judge Pierce Hand Seitz on the Atlanta Municipal Court.

Along with the report, the mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board’s newly announced members come from a variety of backgrounds, fields and organizations, including regional organizations and cultural institutions.

“We are deeply honored to serve as Co-Chairs of the Mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board,” Co-Chairs Dr. Alie Redd and David Roemer said in a statement. “Atlanta stands as a beacon of hope and inclusivity, and the undisputed LGBTQ capital of the south. The Mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board is proud to continue advising and supporting Mayor Dickens, the Division of LGBTQ+ Affairs and City officials.”

The members of the Mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board are:

Dr. Alie Redd, Ph.D., LCSW, CEO, Covenant House Georgia

Andrew Westover, Ph.D., Deputy Director, Learning & Civic Engagement, High Museum of Art

Alex Santiago, Chief Operating Officer, Destination Tomorrow

Ben Ackerley, Chapter Co-Leader, TransParent Metro Atlanta

Bridget Harris, Deputy Director, Department for HIV Elimination, Fulton County

Cassandra Cantave-Burton, Senior Research Advisor, AARP

Chris Lugo, Executive Director, Out Georgia Business Alliance

Chris McCain, Executive Director, Atlanta Pride

Dan Preister, Managing Director, Coxe Curry and Associates

Dr. Danyelle Jinks, Executive Coach

DaShawn Usher, Senior Director, Communities of Color and Media, GLAAD

David Roemer, CEO, Ideas United

Don Terry, ADRC Counselor, Atlanta Regional Commission

Dr. Eric Solomon, Cultural Historian

Jamie Anne Harrell, Business Intelligence & Analytics Lead, Emory University

Jenny Barlow, Senior Creative Project Manager, Wellstar Health System

Jonathan Foulk, Board of Directors, Joining Hearts

Jonathan Gould, Assistant Professor of Architecture, Kennesaw State University

Joshua O’Neal, Sexual Health Advocate

Julio Carrillo, Executive Director, HOPE Atlanta

Lisa Cunningham, Director of Digital Communications, Black Women’s Health Imperative

Marvin Guelce, North America Community Marketing Manager, lululemon

Matthew Pritchard, Head of Industry, Travel, Southeast U.S., Google

Melanea Alvarez, Executive Director, Lost N Found Youth

Dr. Melanie Thompson, MD, Physician, Thacker & Thompson

Nailah Malak, Co-Founder, Correlate Health, Inc.

Nathan Regan, Chief Operating Officer, Arcum

Nicole Williams, Small Business Owner

Dr. Nury Lizeth Castro, Senior Program Manager, Future Black Teachers and Future Latinx Teachers, TEACH

Rashad Burgess, Vice President, Advancing Health and Black Equity, Gilead Sciences

Shateena Love, M. Ed., Executive Director, Office of Equity + Social Justice, Atlanta Public Schools

Steven Igarashi-Ball, Founder and Executive Director, Drag Story Hour Atlanta

Tiana Tukes, Professor, Spelman College

Toni-Michelle Williams, Executive Director, Solutions NOT Punishment Collaborative (SnapCo.)

Tyler Reinagel, Associate Vice President of Economic Development, Kennesaw State University

More information about the Mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board and the Mayor’s Division of LGBTQ+ Affairs Biennial Report is available online at ATLGBTQ.atlantaga.gov.

