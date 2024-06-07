Retired Maj. General prepares to lead Atlanta through water system overhaul

ATLANTA — The panel tasked with overhauling Atlanta’s aging water pipeline system is expected to launch next week.

Mayor Andre Dickens appointed three people to lead what he called the Blue Ribbon Plan.

One of those is Retired Maj. General Ron Johnson.

He spoke to Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco Thursday during WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

“I never back down from a challenge,” said Johnson.

He will serve on the panel with Metro Atlanta Chamber CEO Katie Kilpatrick and former Mayor Shirley Franklin.

“I was the guy in charge of the $18.4 billion reconstruction of Iraq,” said Johnson. “I think about $3 billion of that was for their water and sewer infrastructure.”

He watched last Friday as his hometown experienced line failure like never before. More than 220 neighborhoods struggled for the day.

The problem is so serious that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is in Atlanta to evaluate the infrastructure.

Before retiring, Johnson was the second highest-ranking engineer there.

“We have expertise across all engineering fields. We don’t do a lot of labor. This is intellectual power,” said Johnson.

That team will pass recommendations to the blue ribbon panel that will then implement them.

“I’d be happy to help orchestrate, direct, give a strategic perspective, help them understand how this works from getting a project to getting authorization through Congress and getting appropriations,” said Johnson.

His other team members will bring civil engineering, business, and legendary city leadership backgrounds. However, Johnson said they likely won’t be the last to lead the panel.

He said an overhaul of this scale will take decades.

“Atlanta is part of my nation, my home. It will feel real special to help us solve this problem even though, by the time it’s resolved, I probably won’t get the benefit of seeing it, said Johnson. “But my Godchildren, my son, students I’ve taught, they will definitely benefit from it, and it will be good to say that I had something to do with that.”

