2-year-old, 3 women found dead inside GA mobile home

PERRY, Ga. — Police are investigating after four family members were found stabbed to death inside their mobile home.

The Perry Police Department found their bodies while doing a welfare check on Friday night at the Timberline Mobile Home Park.

Police identified the victims as 82-year-old Beaulah Robinson, 51-year-old Michelle Joiner, 37-year-old Tuquondea Robinson and 2-year-old A’laoiah Joiner.

Investigators said all the victims were related and that it appears the suspect knew the family. Police have not released the suspect’s name, but said they believe it’s an isolated incident.

Anyone who may have more information on the stabbings are asked to contact Perry police or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

