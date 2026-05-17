Families meet with DeKalb County task force in search for answers on missing loved ones

AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga. — Families with missing loved ones had the opportunity to meet with law enforcement and experts in hopes of getting answers they have sought for years.

The DeKalb County Cold Case Task Force had its fourth annual Missing Persons and DNA event at the Town Green in Avondale Estates.

It allows families of missing people to provide information and DNA samples that could help investigators identify remains.

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Kelonni Turnipseed attended the event last year. Her mother, Qynette, had been missing for 13 years, so she submitted a DNA sample.

In January, that sample helped investigators identify remains that were found in Clayton County in 2016.

While Kelonni grieves the loss of her mother, she said finding her remains lifted a heavy burden she carried for so long.

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“My spirit crushed, but my mind and body was, I guess, content in a sense that I knew where she was,” Kelonni said.

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said the task force can get results for families.

“The fact that we could give her that closure, but more importantly, give her back her mother’s remains so that she could bury her and have a memorial service and celebrate her life,” Boston said.

Families of missing lived ones were encouraged to bring important documents if they were filing a report, including photos, copies of original police reports and any medical records, but they were not required.

Any DNA collected is added to national databases to see if it matches any unclaimed remains.

Since the DeKalb County Cold Case Task Force started four years ago, it has identified 17 sets of remains.

Kelonni Turnipseed said the missing person event was a godsend.

“For any family that feels like they’re not being heard, this event – they really care about you and your family and they go over and beyond in my book,” she said.

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