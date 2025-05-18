Families of missing people meet with DeKalb’s Cold Case Task Force

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Families from across metro Atlanta are hopeful they might finally get answers after their loved ones have been missing for years.

DeKalb County’s Cold Case Task Force hosted a missing persons event on Saturday.

The family of Quinette Turnipseed is hoping to find the answers they’ve been awaiting for more than 10 years.

Turnipseed’s daughter was one of many who gave their DNA at the event.

“The more people who donate DNA to this project, the more likely we are to get people identified,” DeKalb County Medical Examiner Beoncia Loveless told Channel 2 Action News.

Officials collected DNA and will add it to databases to see if it matches unidentified and unclaimed remains in the Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Not only does it bring closure to that family which is our first and foremost goal and it’s our responsibility but, in many cases, if you have someone who died of homicidal violence, if you identify your victim then you’re much more likely to identify your suspect,” Loveless said.

Since the project began three years ago, the task force has identified more than a dozen people.

For Turnipseed’s family, they’ve spent a decade searching for answers.

“Now we are at the point we don’t know if she is dead or alive. One thing I know my mom would never leave me and be gone for this amount of time,” her daughter said. “It feels like a long shot, but at this point, any news would be good news.”

