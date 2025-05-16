Missing father’s kayak, paddle found in Lake Lanier cove

LAKE LANIER, Ga. — Search efforts are continuing for a missing father of five who vanished while kayaking near Lake Lanier.

Dustin Valencia, 43, was reported missing Wednesday by his wife after he left home and didn’t arrive to pick up their children at school. Authorities found his Honda Accord in the Lakeside Park parking lot.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan learned Friday that a dockworker found Valencia’s kayak and paddle on the afternoon he vanished but didn’t think anything was suspicious and took them to a lost and found.

Once he saw the news reports Thursday evening, he reported what he found to the authorities.

Crews are now concentrating the search in the cove where Valencia paddled from, and where the kayak and paddle were found.

The sheriff says the wind was blowing back into the cove, so if he was out in the channel and something happened, the kayak likely would have blown back to where he started.

Authorities do not suspect foul play, and friends say Valencia was in excellent shape and training for a triathlon.

“A group of us met at his church for a vigil, prayed, and then we left to come find him. We have been searching by foot and connected with other friends who have boats, looking for any signs of the kayak he was on. He’s got five kids. I can’t imagine what his family is going through. I think they would want everyone to know and go look for him and spread the word,” said Cat Fritts.

