AMBER ALERT: 3-year-old GA girl in ‘extreme danger’ after being taken during supervised visit

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Savannah police say Leilani Elliott is believed to be with Jessy Elliott, who they say took her during a supervised visit.

Jessy Elliott was last seen walking on Wheaton Street toward East Broad Street around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they are believed to be traveling in a 2020 to 2022 white Nissan Altima.

Anyone who sees them or knows where she might be should call 911.

