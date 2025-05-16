AMBER ALERT: 3-year-old GA girl in ‘extreme danger’ after being taken during supervised visit

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl believed to be in “extreme danger.”
Savannah police say Leilani Elliott is believed to be with Jessy Elliott, who they say took her during a supervised visit.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Jessy Elliott was last seen walking on Wheaton Street toward East Broad Street around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they are believed to be traveling in a 2020 to 2022 white Nissan Altima.
Anyone who sees them or knows where she might be should call 911.
TRENDING STORIES:
- DeKalb County pastor involved in $2.5 million legal battle over deal to sell church
- Looking to buy a new home? Not in this neighborhood. The new trend hitting metro Atlanta
- Missing kayaker disappears near Lake Lanier
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group