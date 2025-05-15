Missing kayaker disappears near Lake Lanier

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A search is underway for a man who disappeared Wednesday.

The search continues for 43-year-old Dustin Valencia. He was reported missing by his wife when he left home and didn’t pick up their kids at school.

Forsyth County deputies found his car at Lakeside Park near Lake Lanier.

“We also located some items on the shore of the lake close to his vehicle that led us to believe he left the shore in an inflatable kayak. It has not been seen since,” said Forsyth County Sgt. Josh Bell.

After locating the car, authorities launched a massive search on the lake and shore.

