Looking to buy a new home? Not in this neighborhood. The new trend hitting metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Entire neighborhoods are being built across the country and right here in metro Atlanta that are not for sale, but for rent.
Over 100,000 build-to-rent homes are in the process of being developed across the United States, according to Point2Homes.com.
Channel 2 consumer advisor Clark Howard sat down with Jim Jacobi, president of Parkland Communities, to talk about the concerns some critics have about this growing trend.
“It’s just truly ... it’s a maintenance-free lifestyle,” Jacobi said.
"It's just truly ... it's a maintenance-free lifestyle," Jacobi said.

The advantages Jacobi says these neighborhoods bring,
