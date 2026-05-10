Braves expand City Connect offerings with limited edition Air Max 1s at Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves are growing their City Connect merchandise offerings, taking steps to go beyond jerseys and into the world of shoes.

The team is doing it through a partnership with Nike, where City Connect will include limited edition Nike City Connect Air Max 1s available Monday at Truist Park.

A wider distribution will come after the exclusive release at the Braves Clubhouse Store.

According to the Braves, the new Air Max is designed to go with the team’s 2026 City connect uniforms from April.

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“The sneaker draws inspiration from the Braves’ iconic powder blue look of the 1980s—an era that helped define the franchise’s national identity through the reach of TBS SuperStation‚" a spokesperson for the team said.

The Braves said in a statement that the new shoes feature a few special design choices, including:

A white base paired with powder blue patent leather on the toe and heel, referencing the iconic ‘80s road uniforms that defined a generation of fans and paying homage to the team’s role in the history of Atlanta style

on the toe and heel, referencing the iconic ‘80s road uniforms that defined a generation of fans and paying homage to the team’s role in the history of Atlanta style Blue velvet collar lining inside the shoes is uniquely Atlanta

An updated “Atlanta” script with new red piping across the heels, blending vintage styles with current team colors

SuperStation era callouts – the “ATL” block-letters across the tongue, inspired by the old SuperStation logo, and the italicized, 3D “Atlanta Braves” wordmark on the shoe’s insole

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