GA middle school teacher accused of holding scissors to student’s throat

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia teacher is under investigation in connection with an aggravated assault case, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

On Monday, the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations of aggravated assault involving a Wilkinson County Middle School teacher and a student in Irwinton, Ga.

Investigators said that while in a classroom, Jamel Mikal Ashley, 46, of Danville, approached a student and held a pair of scissors to the student’s throat.

The 46-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

Ashley was booked into the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-946-2411 or the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office.

