Shooting at GA graduation, prom after-party that injured 2 teens started over cellphone charger

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged after police said he opened fire at a graduation and prom afterparty.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, around 4 a.m., Valdosta officers were conducting a traffic stop when they heard several gunshots.

As officers were responding to the gunshots, dispatch received several calls about a shooting.

VPD said when officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the hip standing in a parking lot. He was taken to South Georgia Medical Center.

According to authorities, as first responders were at the location, dispatch received another call that there was a 15-year-old girl who had shown up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to her torso.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives determined that there was a large gathering of both teens and adults at a graduation and prom after-party, near the location where the 17-year-old was found.

According to investigators, during the gathering, an argument over an alleged theft of a cellphone charging cord led to JaMaurion Fountain, 21, firing a rifle numerous times into the crowd.

VPD said as people began to run, the two victims were shot, while a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were “superficially injured” as they were running away from the shooter.

The victims have since been released from the hospital.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Detectives identified Fountain as being involved in the shooting.

He faces the following charges:

Five counts of aggravated assault

Two counts of cruelty to children

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Damage to property

Terroristic threats

He turned himself in to the Lowndes County Jail Wednesday night.

“At 4 in the morning, there is absolutely no reason that any juveniles should be allowed to gather at a location with adults. During a time of the year when families are celebrating graduations and proms, we are extremely lucky that we do not have families that are planning funerals,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected.

©2025 Cox Media Group