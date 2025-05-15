Kemp signs bill that could make Fulton County residents foot the bill for Trump’s GA legal fees

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill on Wednesday that will make Fulton County taxpayers pay for all of President Donald Trump’s legal bills here in Georgia if District Attorney Fani Willis is disqualified from the case and the charges against Trump are dropped.

The Georgia Supreme Court still has to decide if Willis will be disqualified from the case.

The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled in December that Willis should be removed after it was revealed that she had an affair with the special prosecutor she brought in to try the RICO case against Trump and several of his allies over attempts to overturn the 2020 election here in Georgia.

RELATED STORIES:

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Trump has spent at least $2.7 million to defend himself against those charges here in Fulton County.

If the Georgia Supreme Court disqualifies Willis from the case, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council will then inherit it and will ultimately decide if it should be dropped.

©2025 Cox Media Group