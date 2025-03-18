State lawmaker wants Fulton County to foot the bill for Donald Trump’s prosecution in Georgia

ATLANTA — A North Fulton County lawmaker wants taxpayers to pay Donald Trump’s legal bills and the bills for the other election interference defendants indicted alongside him.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot sat in the subcommittee hearing on Tuesday over that bill got contentious between the Republican state Senator pushing for this bill and the Democrats who are opposing it.

“Are they aware that you want them to foot this bill for Trump because of your love of Trump?” State Rep. Shea Roberts asked State Sen. Brandon Beach.

“This is not about President Trump as it is the other defendants that were wrongly accused in this case,” Beach said.

Beach is so upset over Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ prosecution of Trump and the others that he’s now pushing a bill that would require Fulton County taxpayers to pay their legal bills.

“They were wrongly accused. It was a witch hunt that ruined their reputation,” Beach said.

Under Beach’s bill, anyone charged with a crime could have their legal fees reimbursed by a county if the prosecutor is disqualified for misconduct, and the case is ultimately dismissed.

The Georgia Court of Appeals did disqualify Willis, but the case against Trump and the other defendants remains active for now.

If it’s dismissed, and this bill passes, Fulton County taxpayers could be on the hook for millions of dollars in legal fees.

Beach insists those taxpayers need to blame Willis.

“You know what? They should’ve thought about that before they elected her, because she has mismanaged that office from the YSL case to the Trump case. She spent millions of dollars on these wild chases,” Beach said.

Atlanta Democratic lawmaker Shea Roberts believes the bill is specifically tailored only to help Trump and the other defendants.

“Fulton County will be footing the bill for millions and millions of dollars that likely wouldn’t be required under this bill that was passed without his case being a part of it,” Roberts said.

The bill did pass the Senate unanimously but that was before, Roberts said, they knew it was specific to Trump.

It will now go to a full committee for a possible vote.

